The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 2,512,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

