Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Rosenbaum Jay D.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,834,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.