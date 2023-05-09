Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $535.38. 546,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,326. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $559.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.42. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,834,611. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

