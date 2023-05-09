Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $21,834,611. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

TMO opened at $542.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

