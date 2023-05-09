Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

