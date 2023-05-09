Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.08. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 284,003 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

