Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 311,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Several research firms recently commented on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

