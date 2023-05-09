Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$304.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.53 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 667,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 311,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.