Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.30. The company had a trading volume of 704,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,375. The company has a market capitalization of $307.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.52.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
