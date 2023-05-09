Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 493 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 2,862,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925,317. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.