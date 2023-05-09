Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 6,801 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 600.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.95. 540,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,954. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.91. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

