Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,502. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.