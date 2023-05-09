Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $38,650.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,439,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,587,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,321. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.