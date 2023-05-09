Timothy M. Martin Sells 42,537 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. 1,975,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,663. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 5,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $137,023,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2,945.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

