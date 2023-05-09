Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 388,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.