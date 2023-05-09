Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 388,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TNXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
