Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 407,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,559. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

