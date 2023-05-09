Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 2,484,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

