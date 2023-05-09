Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.2%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.45. 41,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 71,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $523.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 649,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Stories

