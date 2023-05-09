Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 285 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.91) to GBX 285 ($3.60) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Trainline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.25.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

