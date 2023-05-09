TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 506,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 505,232 shares.The stock last traded at $71.09 and had previously closed at $70.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,460 shares of company stock worth $11,174,974. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.