Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TIG stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

