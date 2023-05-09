Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TREX. Bank of America upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 1.9 %

TREX opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.