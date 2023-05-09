Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Trex stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 1,252,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

