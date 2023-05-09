Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.