Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

