Trisura Group (TSU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.62. 8,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,819. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.88. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.54 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trisura Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.71.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

