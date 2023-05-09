Truist Financial Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
