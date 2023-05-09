Truist Financial Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

