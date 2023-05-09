Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 13,232 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 1,943,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,214. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

