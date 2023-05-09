Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,249. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

