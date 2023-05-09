U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,925,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,222. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

