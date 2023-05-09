U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

