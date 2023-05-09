UBS Group AG Buys 403,089 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $300,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 997,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

