Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.27. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,559,073 shares trading hands.

Under Armour Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

