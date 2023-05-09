Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.23 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00017998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $39.23 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00287980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000929 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.97311729 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 673 active market(s) with $59,558,263.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

