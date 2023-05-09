UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $494.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,653. The company has a market capitalization of $460.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.64.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

