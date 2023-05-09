Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.58. 227,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,400. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

