Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
UHS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Stock Performance
UHS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.58. 227,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,400. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62.
Insider Activity at Universal Health Services
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
