Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 19th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.59 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

