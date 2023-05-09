USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director John Turman Fleming Sells 1,250 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 16,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.