USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director John Turman Fleming Sells 1,250 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 16,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
