Utah Retirement Systems Has $13.45 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,995. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

