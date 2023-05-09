V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.61.
V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.
Insider Transactions at V.F.
In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of V.F.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
