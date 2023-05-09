V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

