V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VVX stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. 58,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. V2X has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.48 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

