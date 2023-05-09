Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VFH opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.