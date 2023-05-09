Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 617,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 163,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 1,593,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

