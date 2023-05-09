Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

