Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

