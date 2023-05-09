Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 812.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

