Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

