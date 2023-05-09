Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 958,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,471. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

