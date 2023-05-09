Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $50.89

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.89, but opened at $52.39. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 94,063 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCVX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $8,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 35,020.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $72,080,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

