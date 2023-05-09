Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.39.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

VEEV opened at $177.50 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $173.14.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.